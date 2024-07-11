MLB's All-Star Village features autographs with baseball legends, Rangers Clubhouse Experience, and more

ARLINGTON — The excitement is building as the MLB's Capital One All-Star Village is set to open in less than 48 hours! It's part of All-Star Week, which comes to Arlington for the first time since 1995.

The countdown and pressure are on as crews put the finishing touches on the All-Star Village. MLB senior manager of global events Robert Field said the village is about 80% done.

"The adrenaline definitely runs through you as we get prepared for an event like this," Field said.

The All-Star Village sits on more than one million square feet on the Esports Stadium, Play Ball Park at Choctaw Stadium, and outdoor activities on the North Lawn.

"We're hoping to capture families who are both into baseball and softball but not necessarily a die-hard baseball fan," Field said. "Once you come here, we hope to convert you into a die-hard baseball fan."

Some of the attractions you can check out include a Ferris wheel, the world's largest baseball, and virtual reality games. The All-Star Village also features pictures and autographs with MLB legends.

"We want fans to come here, experience this for the very first time, and create memories as they navigate the space," Field said. "Hopefully, the emotions will be a joyous one for the fans that are coming into this place. We really want them to experience baseball, softball, the gaming, the fashion, the music, the food."

The Rangers Clubhouse Experience includes a collection of artifacts from 1994 through 2019, including championship trophies.

"Luckily, we've been able to curate a lot of artifacts over the years. We have a very archives collection, and most of what we were able to curate for this exhibit comes from that collection," said John Blake, Texas Rangers executive vice president of public affairs.

People of all ages can come to batting cages and try to hit a home run at Play Ball Park at Choctaw Stadium. It also features kids' activities and t-ball.

Young fans got a preview Thursday of the All-Star Village through the Rangers Youth Academy, including 15-year-old Dominik Harper.

"It's amazing. I can't wait for the All-Star game. Being here, it's really neat seeing everything firsthand and especially before everyone else," Harper said.

"I think this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Field said. "If you think about the way we navigate the different ballparks and all-star games. We may not be back for another 20 years."

You're encouraged to use the MLB Ballpark app to buy tickets and learn more about the All-Star Village. It kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday and remains open through the All-Star game on Tuesday.