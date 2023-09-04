Mix of sun, clouds in the Labor Day forecast

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – We're tracking hot weather for your holiday and even hotter weather through the week.

As we move through your Labor Day, stay cool! The triple-digit heat is back. High temperatures will be near 100 degrees. Feels-like temperatures will be between 102 and 105 degrees.

Protect yourself from the heat! Drink plenty of water while outdoors and take frequent breaks. Also, find some shade and care for your pets.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds today. A few areas, mainly east of the Metroplex, could see a few isolated showers and storms, but we're not expecting a washout. The rain chance is between 10% and 20% today.

Tonight, we'll see mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the upper 70s.

On Tuesday, we'll see mostly sunny skies and high temperatures near 102 degrees.

Then, as we move through the rest of the week, get ready for more near-record high temperatures.

For Wednesday, the forecast high temperature is 102 degrees. The current record high is 104 degrees set back in 2012.

On Thursday, our forecast high is 104 degrees. The record high is 104 degrees set back in 2012.

Friday's forecast high is 105 degrees. The current record high temperature is 100 degrees set back in 1998.

Then, on Saturday, highs will be around 100 degrees. The current record high is 101 degrees set back in 1954.

Our elevated fire threat will continue to be a concern for our area this week, especially west of I-35.

There is a little glimmer of hope for some of us! In fact, we could see a few showers and storms Saturday into early Sunday.

The chance for rain is 20% each day. However, the rain will not suppress our fire concerns and our drought.