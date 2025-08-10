Historic 1880s "Miss Belle's House" moves to its final location in Richardson

A historic home in Richardson hit the road and moved to its final location Sunday.

The Victorian home, called "Miss Belle's House," was originally built between 1886 and 1889 and is a Texas historic landmark.

"It is one of the older homes within the community," Richardson spokesperson Greg Sowell said.

School once operated inside home

Virginia Bell Roberson ran a school out of the home in the early 1900s.

"Her parents actually bought her this house to run a private school. On the first floor, she had kindergarten through third grade and private school there, and then she lived on the second floor," Sowell said.

Moved to Owens Farm in 1979

The two-story home was relocated to Owens Farm in 1979.

"For decades, if you went to elementary school here, it was your window into the past for the city of Richardson because you would have gone through tours and seen kind of what those early days were like here in the city," Sowell said. "Today is the move of Miss Belle's House, as it's affectionately known as."

Three-mile journey draws spectators

Construction crews descended on the home early Sunday morning and carefully began the delicate three-mile journey down Plano Road. Larry Abeln joined other people to watch the process.

"It's just fun. It's a neat thing to see just watching it go down the road," Abeln said. "Good heavens, there it is, moving now!"

Community celebrates historic relocation

Abeln watched in awe, seeing the commotion and fanfare.

"It's such a production having all the police and the electrical people and everybody out here," Abeln said.

Miss Belle's home made the journey to Huffhines Park, where Abeln and other history buffs watched and took in the moment.

"It's a big part of Richardson's history," Abeln said. "We've lived here 43 years, and we used to take the kids over to Owens Farm when this house was over there."

Restoration plans underway

It's not the end for Miss Belle's House now that it's at its permanent home. Restoration work is planned, and the city of Richardson is seeking donations for park benches, historical markers, and landscaping to give the home some much-needed TLC.

Sentimental value for community

"There's a sentimental value that I think you're seeing and feeling as you run into the people out here," Sowell said. "It come down to the importance and the feeling of the community. I think that's where it really stands is the connection that people feel with."

"We think Richardson is a great place, and Miss Belle's House is just part of it," Abeln said.

Preserving history for future generations

It's a future well in the making, saved for future generations to enjoy.