Dallas Stars dominate with historic first-period surge, defeating Penguins 7-1

Miro Heiskanen scored two of Dallas' six first-period goals, and the Stars beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-1 on Monday night.

Mason Marchment had a goal and four assists for Dallas, which had dropped three of four. Matt Duchene had a goal and two assists.

The Stars scored six first-period goals for the second time in franchise history, and the first since March 1971 when they were the Minnesota North Stars. Marchment, Duchene, Seguin and rookie Logan Stankoven also scored during the team's fast start.

Wyatt Johnston scored a power-play goal in the third for Dallas, and Jake Oettinger made 20 saves. Brendan Smith added two assists in his 700th NHL game.

Anthony Beauvillier scored his fourth goal for Pittsburgh.

Joel Blomqvist allowed three goals on eight shots and was replaced for the first time in eight NHL starts. Alex Nedeljkovic, who gave up goals on the first two shots he faced, made 26 saves.

It was the first time Pittsburgh allowed six goals in the first period of a home game.

The Stars bounced back nicely from a 4-1 loss at Winnipeg on Saturday. The Stars scored a total of six goals in their previous three games.

The Stars host Boston on Thursday. The Penguins host Detroit on Wednesday.

