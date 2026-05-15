Mineral Wells rallies behind long‑awaited revival of historic Baker Hotel

If you've heard of Mineral Wells – a town of about 15,000 an hour west of Fort Worth – then you no doubt also know the town's grand dame: the currently shuttered Baker Hotel.

"If these walls could talk," mused Cody Jordan, "it would just be unbelievable the things that we would learn."

If you look past the rust, dust, and decades of decay, your imagination might begin to recall the magic that once defined the Baker Hotel.

"This building... this building is beautiful," Jordan said. "It holds so much history. Stars and celebrities used to dine here and used to stay here. And so, people are going to want to be a part of that story."

A new push for revival

Now there is a fresh effort to write the next chapter for the beloved hotel. Jordan, with NSC Properties, is part of the Baker development team working to restore it.

"In the 20s, this was the tourism capital of Texas," Jordan said. "We had over 9,000 heads and beds, 9,000 units for people to stay in Mineral Wells! And so, this is going to be that next level to take us back to that. We were the ones that said, 'why can't we be it again?'"

Built in 1926, the Baker's story in many ways mirrors that of Mineral Wells.

A town rising again

"In short version, we were booming, and then we weren't," said Mineral Wells city spokesperson Brittany Brown. "And we're coming back."

Brown grew up in the Metroplex but now calls Mineral Wells home. She acknowledges the many efforts to restore the Baker but agrees that this one feels different.

"There's a huge revitalization effort that's happening in this town," Brown said. "And it's happening piece by piece with a lot of people who are coming together, who love this community, who want to see something special happen here."

Progress behind the scenes

Even surrounded by safety fencing, there's nothing more special in Mineral Wells than the Baker Hotel. And a lot has happened since the NSC team was handed the keys in 2019.

"So far in the project, we've done all of the windows, all of the doors, all of the asbestos abatement has been completed, the roof has been completed," Jordan said.

"People don't know because it's all been inside. It's all been internal. It's all been the paperwork and all that 'mumbo jumbo'," she added with a laugh. "So, for people to actually see work on the outside being done, it's going to be huge."

The Baker is a historical renovation, so nothing moves quickly, and the process demands meticulous documentation — some 400,000 photos have been taken so far. Most of that work has happened away from the eyes of a curious community. Until now.

A rare look inside

"This will look like a fine dining experience right here," shares Lyndsie Montgomery with Revere & Company. Montgomery – something of an event whisperer – strolls onto the shaded loggia, pointing out the temporary transformation underway for what will be Mineral Wells' party of the year.

She's earned a reputation for grand ideas and fabulous parties, and she's unleashing that energy to create a "Night at the Baker," a fundraiser supporting downtown revitalization efforts.

"They can get behind the fence, and they can feel the life that's still in this building," said Montgomery.

Community demand surges

But she underestimated the event's impact.

"And I said, 'Okay, push, go,'" recalled Montgomery of the event's initial launch. "And all of the devices all at once, just ding, ding, zoop, whish. All 250 seats were sold out in three hours!"

Montgomery rearranged the layout to add more seats – and the next hundred sold just as fast. It's a clear testament to the community's interest and emotional investment in the historic hotel.

"I think people are going to step inside the door and literally just be in awe," said Montgomery. "And the feeling that you get when you're in this space is like none other. And so those who have craved it for so long... I think people will cry and laugh and smile and just not want to leave."

A catalyst for downtown growth

Sunday night's sold‑out "Night at the Baker" is an appetizer, if you will, of the economic banquet to come. Nearby businesses are already banking on its return. The Baker redo – still a few years from completion – is already acting as a catalyst.

"So huge," said Jordan. "So, before we started in 2018, there might have been 10 to 20 businesses at the max in downtown. We now have over 145 businesses in our downtown district, and then an additional 70‑plus businesses within walking distance."

A future generations will inherit

At the center of all the optimism is the promised and much‑anticipated return of the city's "grand old lady." And the world far outside Mineral Wells is watching.

"It's not even open for business," said Jordan. "We have 97,000 followers on Facebook."

The vision for the 14‑story Spanish Colonial tower includes 165 fully renovated guest rooms, a spa, convention and business facilities, ballrooms, a restaurant, coffee shop, retail space, and more. Supporters say all that is coming — but the confidence that it will happen is already here.

"The team – our team – doesn't give up," says Jordan. "We have a lot of grit. We will turn over every stone to make it happen."

Montgomery is beaming at the opportunity to help share the project with the community.

"My grandfather, who is 96, remembers all the things about the Baker," said Montgomery. "And now my children, who are 14 and six, still are hearing all the things about the Baker. So, I think that really speaks to the value and the impact that this has had for generations, and the impact that it will have and the legacy for generations to come."