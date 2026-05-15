Major restoration aims to bring Mineral Wells’ iconic Baker Hotel back to life A massive restoration effort is underway to revive the historic Baker Hotel in Mineral Wells, now considered the largest historical renovation project in the country. Once a glamorous destination for celebrities and a defining symbol of the town, the hotel has sat abandoned for decades, its rust and decay masking its storied past. Residents and project leaders say excitement is building as the long‑awaited renovation finally gains momentum, with hopes that the Baker’s revival will help restore the community’s identity and draw visitors back to the area.