Millions of dollars coming into community to aid treatment, recovery

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - September is National Recovery Month.

Right now, there are several efforts to raise awareness about the dangers of drug addiction and support new treatments and practices.

These topics were the center of discussion at tonight's panel hosted by a Dallas County constable.

"We just need to get together as a community and go ahead and tackle this crisis," Constable Precinct 2 Deanna Hammons said.

"We've got a problem and so now we are seeing overdoses," Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown said. "We're seeing accidental deaths, things of that nature."

"It has affected me on a personal level," Marisa Gonzales said. "My son was addicted to fentanyl for a few years."

Gonzales, who works for Dallas County Health and Human Services has seen the dangers firsthand.

"It's deadly and I could have lost him many times," she said. "Many times, I could have lost him and by the grace of God I didn't."

She says ultimately, thanks to recovery he was able to turn his life around.

Tuesday, she attended the panel to make sure the public also knows what resources are available.

For one, Dallas County Health and Human Services recently received an $11 million grant from the CDC to implement opioid testing, surveillance, and response programs.

On its website, Texas Health and Human Services lists several other local recovery support services.

One of which is the non-profit Nexus Recovery Center in Dallas.

From September 2022 through the present day, it's served more than 2,500 women and children through its comprehensive continuum of care for substance use disorders.

It's getting ready to undergo an $86 million expansion.

"By the end of the campaign, we'll be able to serve approximately 5,000. So doubling our capacity," Chief Philanthropy Officer Cameron Hernholm said.

In part it will include:

The Doswell Medical Building, breaking ground October 3

New adult and pregnant women with children dormitories

New child development center

Community common space

Remodel of administration buildings

It's expected to be complete within eight years.

"One of the main barriers that a mother faces in getting treatment is the fact that she doesn't know what will happen to her children or thinks her children will be taken away from her, so we eliminate that," Hernholm said.

