New surveillance footage of Dallas ICE facility during shooting shows agents and detainees flee under fire

New surveillance video of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas reveals ICE agents and detainees under fire and trying to escape from vans on Wednesday morning as a sniper targeted the facility.

ICE agents are seen helping the detainees into the facility, while simultaneously searching for the shooter.

With their arms and legs shackled in chains, the detainees are seen scrambling into the facility, some crawling on their knees and others bleeding, and being helped up and moved further inside by ICE agents.

Then, more agents, some with body armor, move from inside the facility to the vans in the sallyport, ducking behind it for cover and searching the vans for victims.

Dallas ICE facility shooting leaves 1 detainee dead, 2 wounded

Homeland Security officials said a sniper opened fire Wednesday morning from the roof of a nearby law office into a walled-off courtyard where immigration detainees were signing paperwork before being bused to detention centers.

The three gunshot victims, identified only as immigration detainees, were taken to Parkland Hospital. One died from their injuries.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons identified the shooter as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn.

FBI finds note, Google searches for Charlie Kirk shooting, ICE trackers

FBI Director Kash Patel said Jahn's devices had records of him searching for information about ballistics, video of the assassination of Charlie Kirk and apps that tracked the presence of ICE agents.

"Anti-ICE" messaging was found on shell casings at the scene after shots were fired "indiscriminately" at the facility and at a van in the sallyport, officials said.

"Further accumulated evidence to this point indicates a high degree of pre-attack planning," Patel said.

Patel also said that Jahn had downloaded a document from the Dallas County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management "containing a list of DHS facilities."

A similar document to what Patel described is posted on the county website, listing addresses for the ICE facility in Dallas and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Irving. The document appears to be a reference for people who come to the county for citizenship and immigration issues instead of the federal government.

Dallas ICE facility shooting suspect was targeting ICE agents, officials say

Nancy Larson, the acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, said a collection of notes found at 29-year-old Joshua Jahn's residence showed, among other things, that the shooter hated the US government and wanted to incite terror by killing federal agents.

Patel said agents found a handwritten note that read: "Hopefully this will give ICE agents real terror, to think, 'is there a sniper with AP rounds on that roof?"

Larson said he fired rounds the length of the building and intended to damage property, as well as hurt or kill ICE personnel.

Larson said law enforcement personnel from multiple federal agencies put themselves at risk to move other detainees who were in the vans to safety.

Dallas ICE shooting suspect worked alone, authorities said

Larson said that early Wednesday morning, Jahn was seen driving his car with a long ladder. Officials believe he used the ladder to access the roof of an office building near the Dallas ICE facility, from where he started firing at about 6:30 a.m.

Another note found at the suspect's residence said, "Yes, it was just me," Larson said.

Larson and Joseph Rothrock, the FBI special agent in charge of the Dallas field office, both said all evidence indicates that Jahn acted alone.

Larson also said there was no indication that Jahn was a member of any group.

Rothrock said officers from the Dallas Police Department and Dallas County Sheriff's Office found Jahn on the rooftop, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.