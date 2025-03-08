Watch CBS News

North Texas man dies in storm at Texas Motorplex

A 42-year-old employee at Texas Motorplex in Ennis died during Saturday's storm when the RV his family was in rolled multiple times. His wife and two sons were injured but have since been released from the hospital.
