Midlothian couple renews vows 71 years later to celebrate Love and family

Decades ago, a U.S. Marine stationed in Korea got a letter from a woman he had never met: Kathleen. That letter led to many more, and eventually a wedding.

In celebration of their seven decades of love, Kathleen and Albert Love renewed their vows at the Midtowne Assisted Living and Memory Care in Midlothian.

"We've been married a long time," Kathleen Love said. "Our kids weren't there for our first wedding, so we decided to do it again for them."

This time, the couple got the kids involved. One of their sons, now a pastor, officiated the ceremony. The other serenaded the lovebirds.

"They always taught us a lot of lessons in life," said Robert Love, one of the couple's sons. "They taught us how to love each other and love one another and love our fellow man."

Kathleen and Albert Love didn't know each other when she first started writing to him in Korea. But five days after he returned home, the two were married.

"I never even asked her to get married," Albert Love said. "I just told her we was going to get married."

But how did they know it was true love?

"I knew that God was saving her for me, because her name," said Albert.

"I was 'Hart,'" finished Kathleen. "And I married Love."

Kathleen Hart married Albert Love.

As the two fed each other cake and toasted to the future, generations of Loves watched on with tears in their eyes.

"Seventy-one years," Albert Love said. "Wonderful, wonderful life. Wouldn't have it no other way."