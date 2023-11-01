Mexican drug cartel members indicted, accused of funneling fentanyl, meth, cocaine into Colorado Mexican drug cartel members indicted, accused of funneling fentanyl, meth, cocaine into Colorado 00:50

Nine members of the Mexican cartel have been indicted by a grand jury in Adams County for allegedly funneling large quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamines, and cocaine into parts of Colorado, Oregon, Nevada and Arizona. "Operation Dress for Less" investigated the distribution of those drugs between the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico and the greater Adams County area.

In addition to the 47-count indictment, a number of seizures occurred as a result of the operation:

84.3 pounds of fentanyl pills (approximately 381,824 pills)

66 pounds of methamphetamine

1.4 kilos of cocaine

14g of heroin

1 active methamphetamine lab

5 guns

$93,000

The North Metro Task Force identified local distributors in Westminster and Federal Heights. During the investigation, the task force uncovered an entire distribution network of co-conspirators that connected Mexico to Colorado, Oregon, Nevada and Arizona.



"I created an experienced Drug Trafficking Unit in the District Attorney's Office to take down large-scale drug dealers and break pipelines that feed into our local communities and destroy lives in the process. The joint efforts of the District Attorney's Office, the North Metro Task Force, and the DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division in this investigation truly shows our commitment to dismantling these troublesome and deadly operations. I'm proud of the work of my staff and our partners, and it is encouraging to see it come to fruition through this expansive indictment; however, the work continues and this is just one step in the process of ridding our communities of these Mexican drug cartels that do our residents a great deal of harm," said Adams County District Attorney Brian Mason in a statement.