Metroplex school districts split on reopening as Mansfield ISD reverses course after late-night road check

It was a bit of a split decision for school districts across the metroplex whether to open up or stay closed on Thursday.

Mansfield Independent School District families thought they were going back, but woke up Thursday morning to a bit of a false start and were told classes were canceled again.

"We got up this morning about 5 a.m.," said Mirah Warthen, "and then our phone said no school."

Warthen has three kids in Mansfield ISD schools and says the announcement was unexpected.

The district announced Wednesday night that it would be open.

"We got on the road at 1:30 a.m., drove for several hours, hit many of the campuses, and ultimately between the campus parking lots and where we house our buses, we deemed it just not safe for staff," said Rita Denton, operations director for Mansfield ISD.

Denton says the district wants nothing more than to welcome students back to class, but ultimately, she won't make a decision that puts people at risk.

"What we had was a very dangerous layer of black ice, and that is what we experienced, especially at the bus barns," said Denton.

Districts across the metro were split on Thursday: Dallas, Denton, Frisco, and Plano ISDs, among others, remained closed, while Fort Worth, Arlington, Grapevine, and others decided it was time to open their doors.

The decision in Mansfield meant families had to adjust, but the Warthen family was enjoying another day off together.

"We've been making cookies, we've been doing RC cars inside, what else have we been doing? Just different activities like that. Playing out in the snow, then warming up and now we're here with friends," said Warthen.

Meanwhile, districts across the metro will continue to keep safety top of mind.

"The number one factor is staff, student, and community safety, absolutely. And ultimately, that is the reason we reversed the decision this morning. Above all else, that's number one, and we will always make our decisions with safety in mind," said Denton.

Mansfield ISD is still evaluating if schools will open on Friday. They plan to make that decision around sunset on Thursday, but will go out and re-evaluate the roads starting at 1:30 a.m. to ensure conditions are safe.