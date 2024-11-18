Watch CBS News
Piece of metal and debris fall from roof at AT&T Stadium before Cowboys-Texans game

By Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

ARLINGTON – A piece of metal and small debris fell onto the field while AT&T Stadium's retractable roof was being opened Monday before the Cowboys-Texans game.

No injuries were reported, according to the Cowboys.

"We can confirm a piece of metal came loose and fell to the field, along with some additional small debris, while the roof was in the process of opening," a spokesperson for AT&T Stadium said. "It is being reviewed further, and a decision regarding the ability to re-open the roof safely will be made when possible."

Personnel are currently inspecting the retractable roof.

The Houston Texans (6-4) and Dallas Cowboys (3-6), both on losing streaks, will meet on Monday Night Football. The Texans, leading their division, have lost two straight games, while the Cowboys, missing their starting quarterback Dak Prescott, have lost four in a row.

Kickoff is 7:15 p.m.  

