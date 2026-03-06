Mesquite teens with special needs get prom‑ready thanks to student volunteers

For so many students, prom is a night they'll remember for the rest of their lives. And on Friday in Mesquite, teens with special needs are getting the chance to experience that moment too.

Jianna Ramon has already picked out her dress, and now all she needs is a hairstyle.

"My hairstyle is going to be straight, and then it is going to be wavy a little way," she said.

Cosmetology students step in to help

Students from Mesquite ISD's cosmetology program at Poteet High School are volunteering their time to make it happen.

"Give these students the best experience they can have with their hair looking nice," Kayla Royal said.

For Jianna's mother, Amy, getting ready for prom is an experience she always hoped her daughter would have.

"You know, she doesn't get to get all dolled up and have a night where it's specifically for them," she said.

Program helps build independence

All the teens here are part of Mesquite ISD's Transition Program. It's designed for students with special needs who have graduated from the district and are working to build independence.

"I just went to an interview at CiCi's," Jianna said.

"It gives them an opportunity to get out in the real world and see what it's like and get jobs and get paid, so it's amazing," Amy said.

A chance to celebrate like everyone else

It also gives the teens a chance to experience those once‑in‑a‑lifetime milestone moments so many students look forward to — like going to prom.

"This night is truly about her," Amy said. "The real world isn't made for our kids, that's the reality, so to know that they go so hard for our kids, I get emotional because our kids get overlooked sometimes."

Amy says this is a moment she knows her daughter will cherish forever.