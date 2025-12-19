Two Mesquite ISD band directors selected to march in 2026 Rose Parade

Two Mesquite ISD band directors are trading the podium for the parade route.

Brooke Stehr and Sean Albarran of John Horn High School will march in the 2026 Rose Parade as part of the Band Directors Marching Band, a 350‑member national ensemble.

Program honors influential educators

The program, called "Saluting America's Band Directors," honors educators who have made an impact beyond the classroom.

Stehr and Albarran earned their spots through video auditions, selected from more than 700 applicants.

"I was shocked. I was like, wow, I had no idea. I didn't think I was going to get in," Stehr said.

"It was very rewarding, you know, like hard work pays off," Albarran said.

Both inspired by high school band

Both trace their love of music back to their own high school band experiences.

Stehr, who will play the bass drum in the parade, said her high school band directors inspired her and shaped her career.

"Band just really changed my life. It was so inspiring," she said.

Albarran will perform on the tenor quads in the parade.

"I was shocked I was chosen," he said. "But I can't wait to perform."

Chance to reconnect with performing

The Rose Parade performance is a chance for both educators to revisit their passion for performing and remind themselves — and their students — that dedication and love for music have no expiration date.

"I think no matter what your age is, what your title is, I think it's never too late to perform," Stehr said.