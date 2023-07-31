Men steal electric scooter from elderly man in Irving, 'I trusted them'

On Your Corner. In Your Corner. Men steal electric scooter from elderly man

On Your Corner. In Your Corner. Men steal electric scooter from elderly man

IRVING (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Police in Irving are actively looking for two men accused of stealing an electric scooter and two rifles from an 87-year-old man.

Bob Woods, who has dementia, was sitting on his caretaker Amanda Rodrigues's porch on April 10, cleaning his rifles.

Rodriguez left her home to take her daughter to soccer practice, and within seconds, two men in a maroon-colored truck approached Woods and offered to buy his scooter and two rifles for $1,200. The men said they'd return with payment, but never came back.

"I trusted them, but then they took it and they left, and they didn't pay me back," Woods said.

Woods had paid $4,500 for the scooter, something he struggled to remember during his interview with CBS News Texas.

"When I came back, I noticed his scooter wasn't there. I asked Bob, 'Where's your scooter?' And he said, 'Two guys came over here and I sold it to them.' And I said, 'How much did you get for it?' He said, 'Oh, they haven't paid me yet.' I said 'What?' I knew it was a red flag," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez filed a police report in Irving and has been sharing these images on social media, hoping someone can identify them.

Do you recognize this man? Call the Irving Police Department. Irving Police Department

The Irving police department confirmed they are working the case, and if you recognize the men, you're urged to call the police.

"It's wrong in all aspects. How are you going to sit there and take advantage of an elderly man?" Rodriguez said.