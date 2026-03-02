2 elementary students struck by vehicle while riding bikes to schools in Collin County, police say

Two Melissa ISD elementary students were hit by a vehicle while riding their bicycles to school Monday morning, police said.

According to the Melissa Police Department, at about 7:50 a.m., officers responded to the incident at the intersection of Eaglestone Drive and Valley Run. Officers said the two children were both transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Melissa ISD sent a letter to parents and staff, confirming that the two children attend Sumeer Elementary School.

School officials said that Melissa ISD Police and campus administrators also responded to the scene, and the students' parents were notified immediately.

"We ask that you keep these students and their family in your thoughts during this time," the letter read. "We cannot stress enough the importance of patience and caution in school zones and surrounding neighborhoods."

At this time, the names of the students have not been released.

Melissa Police said the incident is under investigation.