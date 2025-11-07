Melissa ISD launches third‑party probe into misconduct allegations, pledges transparency

Melissa Independent School District has initiated a third-party investigation into its handling of misconduct allegations involving former teacher and coach Neil Phillips, according to a recent communication sent to parents and staff.

Phillips was later employed by Celina ISD, where he was recently suspended, raising concerns about transparency between school districts and the safeguarding of students.

Allegations surface after social media post

Phillips, a Celina High School world geography teacher and head wrestling coach, was placed on administrative leave by Celina ISD following allegations of inappropriate conduct during his previous employment at Melissa ISD.

When hired by Celina ISD for the 2025–2026 school year, Phillips had denied any prior investigations, paid leave, or resignations in lieu of termination. His certification record with the Texas Education Agency showed no disciplinary history.

The district stated that the newly surfaced information was inconsistent with what was provided during the hiring process, prompting an immediate investigation and Phillips being placed on leave.

Melissa ISD pledges transparency

Melissa ISD says it launched an independent third-party investigation into its handling of misconduct allegations to review employee actions and district policies.

"We want to keep our families informed and be as open as we can within legal guidelines," the district wrote.

The correspondence emphasized a commitment to "truth-telling that is fact-based and solution-oriented."

Broader issues at Celina ISD

Celina ISD is facing lawsuits, including repeated arrests of a former coach, and staff misconduct charges, raising major oversight and safety concerns.

Multiple lawsuits accuse the district of enabling former coach Caleb Elliott, who allegedly photographed boys in locker rooms and is now linked to more than 30 victims. Plaintiffs claim the district attempted a cover-up, citing nepotism tied to Elliott's father, head football coach Bill Elliott.

Caleb Elliott has been arrested multiple times, including on charges of sexual performance of a child.

Attorneys say more lawsuits are forthcoming over how the district handled allegations.

In a separate case, special education aide Micheale Clark was arrested at Celina High School for allegedly being impaired on campus and charged with endangering a disabled student.

District vows to strengthen policies

The Melissa ISD investigation will review employee actions, district policies, and procedures related to references and reporting.

Melissa ISD pledged to follow any recommendations from the independent review to strengthen its systems and better protect students.

The district thanked families and staff for their patience and partnership during this process.