Meals on Wheels volunteers brave record-low temperatures to help seniors

With dangerous temperatures, many people went to the store to pick up extra food and blankets. But for many seniors, that's simply not an option. Programs like Meals on Wheels deliver food and ensure everyone has what they need to stay warm.

CBS News Texas

As temperatures hit a record low today, the mission of Meals on Wheels volunteers is even more important as they pack up hot meals.

"It needs to be done, so like I said, I've been doing it for four years. Winter, summer, I haven't stopped," said Kishore Chukkla, a volunteer with Meals on Wheels.

Richard Henry, 70, is one of those seniors who needs a meal delivery. For him, it means a lot.

"Absolutely. As a veteran and as someone who's up in age, it's always good to know that there are people out there who really care and who really think about you. Because when you get old, people tend to forget about you," Henry said.

On days when the temperature gets dangerously low, Meals on Wheels volunteers must brave the cold to check on those who need help.

"It's hard for people that are homebound to get out on a nice day, much less a day like this, so it is absolutely vital for us to make sure that they have the nutrition that they need, that someone is checking on them, to make sure that they have heat and that it's turned on," said Austin.

To make sure folks like Henry aren't forgotten.

"When you have a volunteer, good people take the time to volunteer to do this. I don't know what most people think about it, but I appreciate it," Henry said.

Meals on Wheels still needs more help. They're looking for volunteers, so if you want to lend a hand, please visit volunteer.vnatexas.org to learn more.