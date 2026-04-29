McKinney's capital murder fugitive pre-trial hearing is scheduled, may still be on the run

Hassan Muhsen, a capital murder suspect in the killing of Vicente Segoviano, remains on the run after cutting off his ankle monitor, as the victim's family raises concerns about safety and notification failures.

Judge John Roach Jr will likely be on the bench in the 296th. An Assistant District Attorney should be at a table in the McKinney courtroom, possibly speaking with an attorney for a capital murder suspect who may be a ghost for a pre-trial hearing in McKinney. Muhsen remains a fugitive who is considered armed and dangerous.

A $5,000 reward has not led to the capture of the 20-year-old. His Frisco address has a vehicle out front, but no one is answering the door, and a utility door hanger hugs his doorknob. But missing a utility appointment is the least of his worries.

Muhsen is listed on the Texas Most Wanted list. According to the Texas DPS, they received notice that he cut off his ankle monitor on Friday around noon. It was to be worn as a condition of his $1 million bond.

"I feel unprotected. I feel like my son's story is not seen," Krystan Davis said.

Davis' son, Vicente Segoviano, was killed on January 29, 2025, McKinney Police said. Investigators said it happened in the 2500 block of Collin McKinney Parkway. Conner Gebhardt and Hassan Muhsen were arrested on a charge of capital murder the following day.

All three were 19 years old at the time of the shooting. Segoviano, per his mother, was the victim of robbery and capital murder. She said the suspects stole her son's Air Jordans and backpack, but missed the money he'd been saving for a vehicle.

Gebhardt has been in jail since his arrest — more than 420 days. Muhsen made bond in October. He had the monitoring device until Friday. Investigators said he had drug charges, too.

Davis said her family did not know the suspect was out on bond in the fall. Then, they did not receive notice from Collin County officials about the ankle monitor until 11 pm Saturday night — 23 hours after it happened.

"I feel like as a mother I'm broken harder for the things that he had to endure, and then attempting to get any type of justice," I don't see where the judicial system has played a significant part in keeping us safe," Davis said.

Court documents show an order granted for a motion to hold the defendant's bond insufficient. The document essentially verifies that Muhsen abandoned his bond obligations.

"There's no apology that the DA's office, that the clerk's office, or anyone else could give me that would suffice. They go home, they clock into a job, they clock out, it was a weekend for them, and for me, this is a nightmare," Davis said. "I'm living a full-blown nightmare, my son is gone, that does not change after this interview; it did not change after January 29th, but what I did expect was for the judicial system not to fail us."