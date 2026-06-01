Child dies after incident at Apex Centre water park in McKinney, officials say

The city of McKinney says a child died after an incident at the Apex Centre water park over the weekend.

In a statement shared on Monday, city officials said it happened on Saturday, May 30. Exact details about the incident were not shared, but officials offered condolences.

"This past weekend, our community experienced a profound tragedy," the statement reads. "Our thoughts are with the child's family, loved ones, and all those affected by this heartbreaking event."

"We also recognize the impact this tragedy has had on all involved in the response, and we are ensuring that support resources are available to those affected. We are committed to understanding the circumstances surrounding this incident and are fully supporting the ongoing investigation. The safety and well-being of our residents and visitors remain our highest priority," the city's statement continued.

Officials said the incident is still under review and that the city is cooperating fully with investigating agencies. The city said it would not release additional details as of publication to respect the privacy of those involved.

CBS News Texas has requested more information from the McKinney Police Department.