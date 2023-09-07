McKinney resident wins $17 million in Lotto Texas drawing

MCKINNEY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - One lucky resident in McKinney won $17 million in the Lotto Texas drawing held on August 16.

The winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, said they were "overwhelmed and nervous" when they realized they won. They said they plan to buy a new home and retire with the cash value option at $9,784,117.86 before taxes. The winner bought the ticket at a 7-Eleven Convenience Store in Dallas, with the ticket numbers (10-14-17-31-28-48) matching all of the winning numbers that were drawn.

Lotto Texas is a game where you choose six numbers between one and 54. It also offers multimillion-dollar jackpots and for another $1 per play, you can choose the Extra! add-on feature and win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes. Ticket buyers have a chance at winning when tickets are drawn on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The Texas Lottery says it's generated $37.5 billion in revenue for the Lone Star State and has given out $82 billion in prizes since 1992. With its earnings, it's donated $31.6 billion to the Foundation School Fund and more than $219 million for programs supporting veterans.