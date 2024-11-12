2 in police custody in connection to McKinney double homicide

McKinney PD arrests two suspects in shooting that killed two over the weekend

MCKINNEY – Two people are dead and two are in police custody following a shooting in McKinney on Saturday.

At around 5:50 p.m., McKinney police received multiple calls reporting gunfire near the intersection of Chestnut Street and Colorado Street, the department shared in a news release.

When officers arrived, they found two males, 17-year-old Kajarryawn Mack and 22-year-old Lamarrya Ransem, with gunshot wounds.

Police said there were multiple people at the scene trying to help the victims with their wounds. Both were transported to local hospitals, where they died from their injuries.

At a press conference on Tuesday, police announced the arrest of two people in connection to the case. They didn't identify the people in custody or say what they were being charged with.

Police also didn't address the video obtained by CBS News Texas that showed multiple people arguing in the intersection right before the shooting.

"We want to take a moment to thank the community members who aided the victims before emergency responders arrived," said McKinney Police Department spokesperson Darryl Saffold. "Your quick actions are deeply appreciated and exemplify the compassion and solidarity of our community."

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Robertson at mrobert3@mckinneytexas.org.