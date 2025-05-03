Watch CBS News
May 3 North Texas election night results

S.E. Jenkins
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas.
Saturday is Election Day in Texas, with mayoral races, council races and bond elections across the state. Here's a look at the results from some of the biggest races in North Texas.    

Early voter turnout

Early voting ran from April 22 through April 29. 

In Dallas County, over 70,000 ballots have been cast early, about 4.97% of the county's registered voters.

In Collin County, 54,401 votes were cast early, just over 7% of the registered voters.

Over 63,000 ballots have been cast in Tarrant County, or 5.14% of the registered voters.

Nearly 5% of Denton County registered voters voted early, 29,162 ballots were cast.

The big races we're watching include:

Tarrant County 

Fort Worth Mayor 

Arlington  

  • Proposition A: $136.9 million for streets: FOR - 75.53%; AGAINST - 24.47%
  • Proposition B: $48.9 million for public safety: FOR - 76.16%; AGAINST - 23.84%
  • Proposition C: $9 million for parks and recreation: FOR - 71.05%; AGAINST - 28.95%
  • Proposition D: $3 million for city buildings: FOR - 58.45%; AGAINST - 41.55%
  • Proposition E: $2 million for libraries: FOR - 72.76%; AGAINST - 27.24%

Collin County 

Plano Mayor 

Plano Propositions

  • Proposition A: $316 million for streets: FOR - 72.52%, AGAINST: 27.48% 
  • Proposition B: $155 million for police headquarters:  FOR - 62.15%; AGAINST - 37.85%
  • Proposition C: $51 million for the police training center: FOR - 63.59%; AGAINST - 36.41%
  • Proposition D: $37 million for public safety facilities: FOR - 65.62%; AGAINST - 34.38%
  • Proposition E: $45 million for the fleet operations center: FOR - 57.34%; AGAINST - 42.66%
  • Proposition F: $1.87 million for library improvements: FOR - 65.71%; AGAINST - 34.29%
  • Proposition G: $40.8 million for parks and recreation: FOR - 70.51%; AGAINST - 29.49%

Celina ISD 

  • Proposition A: $2 billion for school facilities and land: FOR - 72.47%; AGAINST - 27.53% 
  • Proposition B: $20 million for technology: FOR - 61.98%; AGAINST - 38.02%

McKinney Mayor 

Dallas County 

Addison Mayor

  • Bruce Arfsten: 100% of early votes

Garland 

Garland Mayor

  • Roel G. Garcia: 4.12%
  • PC Mathew: 7.92%
  • Dylan Hedrick: 32.82%
  • Shibu Samuel: 7.36%
  • Koni Ramos-Kaiwi: 3.04%
  • Doeborah S. Morris: 44.74%

Garland propositions

  • Proposition A: $230 million for streets: FOR - 82.42%; AGAINST - 17.58%
  • Proposition B: $75 million for economic development: FOR - 70.27%; AGAINST - 29.73%
  • Proposition C: $25 million for cultural arts: FOR - 65.83%; AGAINST - 34.17%
  • Proposition D:  $30 million for parks and recreation

Mesquite ISD 

  • Proposition A: $578 million for schools and classrooms: FOR - 62.83%; AGAINST - 37.17%
  • Proposition B: $21 million for technology: FOR - 62.92%; AGAINST - 37.08

Denton County 

Denton City Council 

  • Proposition A: Shall the City Charter be amended to replace all instances of gendered language with non-gendered language?
  • FOR - 55.03%; AGAINST - 44.97%
  • Proposition B: Shall the City Charter be amended to resolve conflicts with state law and modify vague or unclear language?
  • FOR - 78.94%; AGAINST - 21.16%
  • Proposition C: Shall the term of the Municipal Judge be increased from two years to four years?
  • FOR - 45.78%; AGAINST - 54.22%

For full election results, check your county website:

Collin County

Dallas County

Denton County

Tarrant County

Ellis County

