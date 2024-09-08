Max Sherzer, Jacob deGrom ready to rejoin Rangers' rotation, Bochy says

Multi-Cy Young Award winners Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer are prepared to rejoin the Texas Rangers' starting rotation after completing rehab assignments, manager Bruce Bochy said Sunday.

"He's ready to start here," Bochy said of two-time winner deGrom. "Same with Max. Both had great outings, terrific outings."

Bochy said the staff is still discussing specific dates for deGrom and Scherzer with the possibility that deGrom could pitch Friday in the second of four games at Seattle.

"We'll have that down here in a couple days for sure," Bochy said.

For deGrom, it would be his first big league game since April 28, 2023, when he was pulled from his sixth Rangers start and subsequently had elbow surgery. He threw 49 pitches for Double-A Frisco on Saturday working primarily on off-speed pitches.

"I'm really excited to be back out there," deGrom said. "It's the next step — big league games, big league hitters."

Scherzer threw 59 pitches for Triple-A Round Rock at Las Vegas on Saturday, pitching four scoreless innings and striking out eight of the 14 batters he faced. The 40-year-old has been sidelined with right shoulder fatigue and a nerve issue, most recently starting a major league game on July 30.

Scherzer is 2-4, pitching 39 1/3 innings in eight starts with a 3.89 ERA.