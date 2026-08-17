Mavs, Stars agree to stay at American Airlines Center through 2031

The Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars have reached an agreement, confirming the American Airlines Center will remain the home of both teams through at least the 2030-2031 seasons.

Mavs, Stars dispute over AAC

Dallas Sports Group, the company that owns a controlling stake in the Mavs, sued the Stars in Texas Business Court last year, accusing the Stars of blocking needed upgrades to the aging arena and violating their lease agreement.

The Mavericks claimed that they wanted to spend millions of dollars to improve the facilities, but the Stars resisted. The Mavs then sued to kick the Stars out of their partnership.

In June, a Texas judge ruled in favor of the Dallas Mavericks in their lawsuit against the Dallas Stars, handing over control of the American Airlines Center to the Mavs.

While the American Airlines Center is owned by the city of Dallas, the teams shared ownership of a corporation that has a long-term lease to operate the arena. As part of the lease, both teams are required to maintain their corporate headquarters in the city of Dallas through 2031. The Mavericks also argued that the Stars had relocated their headquarters to Frisco.

The Stars' lease for the AAC ends in 2031, and the team is pushing to construct a new arena at the current site of the Shops at Willow Bend in Plano.