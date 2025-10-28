Dallas Mavericks owners file lawsuit against Stars over American Airlines Center upgrades

The majority owners of the Dallas Mavericks filed suit Tuesday against Dallas Stars ownership, accusing the franchise of breaching its lease and blocking long-overdue upgrades to American Airlines Center.

Dallas Sports Group said the improvements are critical to preserving the fan experience and the venue's future.

CBS News Texas has reached out to Stars ownership for comment, but has not received a response.

Petition filed in business court

DSG filed a petition Tuesday in Texas Business Court seeking injunctive relief against Stars ownership, escalating a dispute over control of American Airlines Center at a time when both teams remain locked into leases through 2031.

In a statement, the Mavericks' majority ownership group said the fan experience at AAC will remain unchanged during the legal dispute and reaffirmed its commitment to investing in the venue to ensure its long-term viability.

Stars accused of resisting upgrades

DSG said Stars ownership has resisted AAC improvements, despite initial support.

"Despite initial signs of cooperation, Stars ownership has consistently resisted efforts to improve the facility," the Mavericks' ownership group said in the statement.

According to DSG, the Stars ended negotiations with the Mavericks and the city of Dallas over AAC upgrades and a lease extension in October 2024.

Frisco move cited as breach

Both teams, according to DSG, had committed to keeping their corporate headquarters in Dallas through 2031, but the Stars relocated theirs to Frisco — a move DSG says violates that agreement.

"More than two decades ago, both teams agreed to play their home games and maintain their corporate headquarters in Dallas through 2031, in exchange for financial support from the city," DSG said.

"... After repeated unsuccessful attempts to engage Stars ownership in discussions about AAC operations and improvements, DSG is now turning to the courts to confirm its lease ownership and enable the desired renovations."

Ownership group led by Adelson

Dallas Sports Group is controlled by billionaire physician Miriam Adelson and her son-in-law Patrick Dumont, president and COO of Las Vegas Sands Corp., who serves as the Mavericks' team governor.

The Adelson-Dumont family acquired a 69% majority stake in the Mavericks in December 2023 for approximately $3.5 billion. Mark Cuban retains a 27% minority stake and continues to oversee basketball operations, while Mary Stanton holds the remaining 4%.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.