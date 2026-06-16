Girlfriend of late Cowboys player Marshawn Kneeland gives birth to baby boy 7 months after his death

Marshawn Kneeland's girlfriend gave birth to a son last week, more than 7 months after the Cowboys defensive end's death.

On Tuesday morning, Catalina Mancera posted to Instagram that baby boy Makhai arrived on June 11. The post included three pictures, as well as a video from when she revealed to Kneeland that she was pregnant. It was captioned, "my favorite gift from you."

Kneeland died by suicide last year at age 24.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers tried to stop Kneeland's vehicle for a traffic violation in the northbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 5. The driver refused to stop and troopers gave chase but DPS said the troopers lost sight of the vehicle and called off the chase.

Troopers later found the vehicle abandoned after it had crashed on the southbound lanes of the Dallas Parkway near Warren Parkway in Frisco. The Star, the team headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys, is nearby.

Law enforcement officers, including a Frisco PD K9 unit and drone, searched the area and found Kneeland's body at 1:31 a.m. on Thursday, November 6, Frisco PD said. Authorities confirmed Kneeland died by suicide.

After Kneeland's death, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said the team had established the Marshawn Kneeland Memorial Fund to support Mancera and her baby.

At a news conference Tuesday, Schottenheimer said he had been keeping in touch with Mancera and the players were "fired up and excited" for the baby to be born.

"When you're part of our family, you're family for life. And so we want to make sure we do a great job of looking out for her and baby Makhai," Schottenheimer said.