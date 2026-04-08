Family seeks answers in killing of 13‑year‑old Dallas student: "I feel heartbroken"

The family of 13‑year‑old Marcus Reeves Jr. says they are still searching for answers – and struggling with the two‑week delay before police arrested a suspect in the middle schooler's shooting death.

Reeves, an eighth grader, became Dallas' 30th homicide victim of the year after he was shot on March 14 outside a home in Oak Cliff. He died three days later.

"He was starting to do better for himself"

Marcus' father, Marcus Reeves Sr., said his son was trying to find his footing – and didn't deserve what happened.

"He was a kid who was starting to do better for himself, who he needed to be, who he wanted to be," Reeves said. "It doesn't make any sense to me. You can't come up with any reason for you to do that."

18‑year‑old charged with capital murder

Police arrested 18‑year‑old Saryiah Sanford‑Griffin, accusing her of shooting Reeves at the front door of her home. She is charged with capital murder.

According to the arrest affidavit, Griffin initially told investigators that Reeves came to the house, she closed the door, and moments later heard two gunshots. She said she opened the door to find the teen lying on the ground and called 911.

But detectives say new information surfaced two weeks later, contradicting her account and identifying Griffin as the shooter.

Family believes others may be involved

Relatives say Marcus went to the home simply to visit a friend – and that he had been bullied and threatened in the days leading up to the shooting.

Sharon Martin, a family member, said neighbors had warned them about threats toward the teen.

"I feel heartbroken. I don't understand why she would do that to Marcus – and who else is behind it," Martin said. "The kids over here said they were going to kill him, and a week later he was dead."

Police say they have questioned additional individuals connected to the case.

A family still waiting for answers

Reeves' father says accountability is only part of what the family needs.

"The person who killed my son – she deserves a life sentence and nothing less," he said.

The investigation remains active as detectives continue to piece together what led to the killing of a 13‑year‑old boy who, his family says, was just trying to be a kid.