Family demands answers after 13‑year‑old becomes Dallas’ latest homicide victim The family of a Dallas middle school student is seeking answers after learning the suspect in their son’s shooting death was the same person who called police the night it happened. Marcus Reeves Jr., an eighth‑grader described by his father as a boy finally finding his footing, was killed Monday — becoming Dallas’ 30th homicide victim this year and part of what has become the leading cause of death for children in the United States.