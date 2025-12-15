Marc Veasey withdraws candidacy for Tarrant County Judge after dropping out of race for Congress

Rep. Marc Veasey has withdrawn his candidacy for Tarrant County Judge, one week after announcing he was running for judge and exiting the race for Congress.

Veasey exited the Congressional race hours after Rep. Jasmine Crockett filed paperwork to enter the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate race and Colin Allred announced his exit. He had represented the 33rd Congressional District since 2013.

Veasey said in a statement released on Monday that he will exit the race for Tarrant County Judge and serve out the remainder of his term in Congress. Serving and running for another office simultaneously in Texas is prohibited, though some specific roles have exceptions.

"Since first being elected in 2013, I have worked every day to fight for working families, defend our democracy, and stand up to Donald Trump and the MAGA extremism that threatens our freedoms and our future," Veasey said in a statement. "Over the past week, I have spent considerable time reflecting with my family on where my service is most needed at this moment., At a time when Donald Trump and his MAGA allies are escalating their assaults on our democracy, our rights, and the rules of law, I believe we cannot afford to retreat from the arenas where those fights are being waged."

Veasey said that although the Congressional District he currently represents has been eliminated through redistricting, he will remain "laser-focused" on serving North Texans and "using every remaining day of my term to meet this moment."

JUST IN: @RepVeasey has withdrawn his candidacy for Tarrant County Judge. He had already decided not to run for reelection to Congress. Full statement: @CBSNewsTexas pic.twitter.com/PqV1dfXnJd — Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) December 15, 2025

The race for the redrawn Congressional Districts

A redistricting ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court allows Texas to use the newly drawn 2025 Congressional maps for the upcoming March primary and for the all-important midterm elections next year.

The newly redrawn congressional map could give Republicans five additional House seats, after a lower court found that some of the new voting lines were racially discriminatory.

Democrat Colin Allred said he is going to file paperwork to run for a newly drawn Congressional seat in Dallas County, setting up a primary challenge with Democratic Rep. Julie Johnson.

According to public filings, Dr. Frederick Haynes III, the senior pastor at Friendship-West Baptist Church, filed for the democratic primary 30th Congressional District.