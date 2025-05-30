Watch CBS News
Woman arrested after allegedly firing 10 shots at husband, striking him twice, Mansfield police say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
A woman who allegedly shot at her husband approximately 10 times while intoxicated, striking him twice, was arrested early Friday after surrendering to authorities during negotiations, according to Mansfield police.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of Woodbridge Trail around 1:40 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting inside a residence.

Police said the victim was able to flee the home and call 911 after being shot. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The woman, who has been charged with aggravated assault/family violence, ultimately exited the home peacefully after speaking with a crisis negotiator. She was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mansfield jail, police said in a news release.

The names of the suspect and victim weren't immediately released.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

