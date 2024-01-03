Watch CBS News
Man struck and killed by truck after seen crawling across Division Street in Arlington

By Nathalie Palacios

/ CBS Texas

ARLINGTON — Police say a man is dead after being struck by a truck on Division Street in Arlington Tuesday evening.

Officers say they found the 38-year-old man lying in the road in the 300 block of West Division Street.

Witnesses to the collision told police they saw the man crawling across the street before being hit by a truck.

Police say he was not using a designated crossing spot, and it is unclear why he was crawling across the street.

The driver of the pickup truck was unable to see the man with enough time to avoid him. Police say the driver has cooperated with investigators and is not facing any charges in connection to the accident.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the man pending the notification of the next of kin.

First published on January 3, 2024 / 9:29 PM CST

