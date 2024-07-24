Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot during confrontation with officers in Benbrook

By Doug Myers, Giles Hudson

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

BENBROOK – Officers shot a man during a confrontation Wednesday at an apartment complex on Bel-Aire Drive.

No officers were injured, authorities said. The man's condition wasn't immediately known.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Benbrook police were responding to a welfare check when the shooting occurred.

"This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information will be released at this time," DPS said.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details when they become available.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.