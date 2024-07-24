Man shot during confrontation with officers in Benbrook

BENBROOK – Officers shot a man during a confrontation Wednesday at an apartment complex on Bel-Aire Drive.

No officers were injured, authorities said. The man's condition wasn't immediately known.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Benbrook police were responding to a welfare check when the shooting occurred.

"This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information will be released at this time," DPS said.

