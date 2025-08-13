Suspect shot by Carrollton officer after threatening to harm himself and others, police say

A man is in critical condition after being shot by a Carrollton police officer after reportedly threatening to harm himself and other officers following a traffic stop Tuesday night, officials said.

According to the Carrollton Police Department, just before 9:50 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle driven by Keith Kemp for a traffic violation on East Belt Line Road near Webb Chapel Road.

During the traffic stop, "officers developed reasonable suspicion of narcotics activity and began a drug investigation," the department said in a news release.

Police say suspect threatened to shoot himself and officers

When the investigation began, police said Kemp pulled out a handgun and threatened to shoot himself. Police said he then exited his car and walked away from officers while holding the weapon to his head – threatening to both shoot himself and the officers.

Police said Kemp walked a short distance and then ran toward Venture Drive, just across the border in Farmers Branch. As the officers pursued him, Kemp turned toward them with the gun in his hand.

Police said that's when an officer fired their weapon, hitting Kemp several times.

Kemp was then taken into custody. Officers at the scene and Carrollton Fire-Rescue immediately aided Kemp, and he was transported to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition, police said.

Officials said a joint investigation by the Carrollton Police Department, Farmers Branch Police Department and the Dallas County District Attorney's Office Public Integrity Unit is underway after responding to the incident.

Police said Kemp is facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (a third-degree felony) and aggravated assault of a peace officer (a first-degree felony).