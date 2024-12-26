North Texas man kills ex-girlfriend in Christmas Day murder-suicide, Palmer police say

PALMER – Two people are dead following a murder-suicide on Christmas Day in Palmer, just south of Dallas.

Palmer police officers responded to a call at 241 Poinsettia Drive at approximately 7:24 p.m. on Wednesday after a concerned neighbor reported that two people were unresponsive with possible gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

When they arrived, officers found a man and a woman dead.

The female has been identified as 31-year-old Sierra Ashléy Roarx and the male as 55-year-old Byron M. Olivere of Waxahachie.

According to police, Roarx and Olivere were previously in a relationship.

The preliminary investigation indicated that Olivere shot Roarx before turning the gun on himself, police said. Their bodies were sent to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office for further examination.

"Our thoughts are with the families and friends affected by this tragedy," Palmer police said.