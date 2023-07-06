Man killed in overnight shooting at east Oak Cliff home, Dallas police say

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Dallas police are investigating a shooting that left a 50-year-old man dead inside his east Oak Cliff home Wednesday.

Around noon July 5, police were sent to do a welfare check at a residence in the 1400 block of Peru Street. When officers arrived, they found Walter Smith shot dead inside.

Police believe Smith had been shot sometime overnight, but did not clarify if there are any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Dallas Police Detective Brewster Billings at 214-671-3584 or brewster.billings@dallaspolice.gov.