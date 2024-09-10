Watch CBS News
Local News

Man fatally shot by police during attempted apartment break-in had replica gun, was in U.S. illegally, Dallas police say

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Police fatally shoot armed suspect during attempted Dallas apartment break-in
Police fatally shoot armed suspect during attempted Dallas apartment break-in 03:50

DALLAS – The man who was fatally shot by Dallas police during an attempted apartment break-in on Saturday had a replica firearm and was in the U.S. illegally, according to police.

It happened Saturday night around 8 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Norwalk Avenue in Northwest Dallas.

On Tuesday, Dallas police released bodycam footage and a 911 call from the attempted apartment break-in.

Police dispatch received a 911 call from a resident of the apartment complex, who said they saw the man trying to get into an apartment with what looked like a handgun.

"I think he's under the influence, he was struggling to get upstairs," the resident said in the 911 call.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said the man was seen climbing on a balcony and tried opening a sliding door then returned to the front door with the gun. Garcia said the man's brother may have lived in the area but he didn't know anyone in the apartment.

Bodycam footage showed the responding officers approaching the man, putting their weapons up and yelling in English and Spanish for him to put his hands up. 

The man then reached for his waistband. Officers yelled "No," and began to fire their weapons. After the man was shot multiple times, they ran up the stairs and handcuffed him while he was lying on the ground.

Police then asked the residents in the apartment if they were OK. 

"This was obviously not the intended outcome," Garcia said. 

The man has since been identified as someone Garcia said was arrested in 2023 for aggravated assault and was deported to Guatemala in May of this year. 

"Obviously, he came back illegally," Garica said.

Garcia said they are waiting on the toxicology report to come back to determine if he was in fact under any influence. 

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.