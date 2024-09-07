Watch CBS News
Local News

Dallas police fatally shoot armed suspect during attempted apartment break-in

/ CBS Texas

Police fatally shoot armed suspect during attempted Dallas apartment break-in
Police fatally shoot armed suspect during attempted Dallas apartment break-in 03:50

DALLAS — Police fatally shot a man Saturday night after he brandished a handgun when officers commanded him to show his hands, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said.

The officer-involved shooting occurred around 8 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Norwalk Avenue in Northwest Dallas.

Garcia said the suspect was attempting to break into an apartment when officers approached him. Ignoring commands to show his hands, the suspect "produced a gun from his waistband," Garcia said. Officers then shot and killed the suspect.

Garcia said more information will be provided during a news conference next week.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.