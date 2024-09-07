Dallas police fatally shoot armed suspect during attempted apartment break-in

DALLAS — Police fatally shot a man Saturday night after he brandished a handgun when officers commanded him to show his hands, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said.

The officer-involved shooting occurred around 8 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Norwalk Avenue in Northwest Dallas.

Garcia said the suspect was attempting to break into an apartment when officers approached him. Ignoring commands to show his hands, the suspect "produced a gun from his waistband," Garcia said. Officers then shot and killed the suspect.

Garcia said more information will be provided during a news conference next week.