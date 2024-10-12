Watch CBS News
Local News

Man, 3 dogs dead after mobile home park fire in Northwest Dallas

By ShaCamree Gowdy

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

DALLAS – One person and three dogs died in a mobile home fire in Northwest Dallas early Saturday morning.

According to a news release, the Dallas Fire-Rescue received a 911 call at 6:29 a.m. reporting a fire at 2665 Lombardy Lane. Upon arrival, firefighters found one mobile home engulfed in flames, with two nearby vehicles also on fire. The intensity of the blaze led to a second alarm response, bringing in additional units to control the fire.

Firefighters declared the situation under control at 8:40 a.m. However, the fire caused significant damage to at least four mobile homes and four vehicles.

During the suppression efforts, firefighters found a man unresponsive inside one of the homes. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist at least 11 people following the fire, though the number could be higher, Dallas-Fire Rescue said. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

ShaCamree Gowdy

ShaCamree Gowdy is a Freelance Digital Content Producer for CBS News Texas.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.