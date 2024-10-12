Man, 3 dogs dead after mobile home park fire in Northwest Dallas

DALLAS – One person and three dogs died in a mobile home fire in Northwest Dallas early Saturday morning.

According to a news release, the Dallas Fire-Rescue received a 911 call at 6:29 a.m. reporting a fire at 2665 Lombardy Lane. Upon arrival, firefighters found one mobile home engulfed in flames, with two nearby vehicles also on fire. The intensity of the blaze led to a second alarm response, bringing in additional units to control the fire.

Firefighters declared the situation under control at 8:40 a.m. However, the fire caused significant damage to at least four mobile homes and four vehicles.

During the suppression efforts, firefighters found a man unresponsive inside one of the homes. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist at least 11 people following the fire, though the number could be higher, Dallas-Fire Rescue said. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.