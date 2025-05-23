Man accused of plotting attack on North Texas churches formally charged, police say

A man accused of planning an attack on North Texas churches last November has been formally charged, according to the White Settlement Police Department.

Tino Ross, 33, has been held in mental health facilities since police found explosives, body armor, and firearms in his van during a November 2024 incident in White Settlement.

Suspicious van leads to arrest

Tino Ross, 33 White Settlement Police Department

White Settlement police received a call about a suspicious white van from a resident on Jason Lane around 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 26.

"If you see something, say something," White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook said. "This is a true testament to that resolve. That's exactly what this neighbor did. I told her, 'Had you not called, we would have had a very different outcome.'"

Officers discover weapons and explosives

Body camera footage shows officers speaking with Ross, who told them, "I'm dealing with spiritual issues."

During the encounter, police spotted a handgun in Ross' lap and an AR-15-style rifle on the passenger seat. Officers quickly moved to secure the weapons.

"Step out of the car, step out of the car, come on, step out of the car," one officer ordered as they struggled to get Ross out of the vehicle.

After pulling Ross from the van, officers discovered explosives in the trunk.

"Gun in the car. Body armor. It looks like he's ready for some horrible [expletive] to go down," an officer on scene said.

Ross' alleged plan

White Settlement Police Department

Cook said Ross had multiple guns, ammunition, commercial fireworks, and three explosive devices in the van. Ross told detectives he had traveled from his apartment in Oklahoma to White Settlement, intending to set fire to a home on Jason Lane before opening fire inside.

"His motivation that morning was that house. He had family members there that he was angry with," Cook said. "He perceived that they were against him."

Ross was also reportedly angry with several churches in North Texas, according to Cook.

"He made the decision to carry out whatever he was going to do to address his perceived grievances against his family and against local places of worship," Cook said. "...I fully believe our officers, the neighbor who made the call, and the investigation that followed saved lives—not only on that street but possibly in other areas of North Texas as well."

Legal process delayed by mental health concerns

Ross was taken into custody the day of the incident, but police had to wait about six months to charge him.

"We could not formally charge him because of his state of mind," Cook said. "So he has been confined at various facilities until we could get him into custody."

Cook credited the neighbor's 911 call and officers' de-escalation tactics for preventing a potential tragedy.

"Had we amped it up, just immediately pointing firearms at him, we could have been in a deadly force encounter," he said. "I'm very proud of their efforts. Officers have to make split-second decisions… This very scary situation goes to show there's never a routine call."

Federal investigation continues

White Settlement Police Department

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating how Ross obtained the weapons found in his van. Court records indicate Ross was found mentally deficient by a court in Oklahoma in 2016, which federally prohibits him from owning firearms.

Ross remains in the Wichita County Jail but will eventually be transferred to the Tarrant County Jail.

Charges filed

Ross has been charged with:

Possession of prohibited weapons – Third-degree felony (three explosive weapons/improvised explosive devices)

Unlawfully carrying weapons – Class A misdemeanor (multiple firearms)

Resisting arrest, search or transportation – Class A misdemeanor

He could face a federal charge as well.