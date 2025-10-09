Watch CBS News
Man accused of firing at Rockwall officer after calling 911 about attic intruders, police say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
A man who called police claiming two people were in his attic is now being held on a $2.5 million bond after allegedly shouting and firing multiple rounds at a responding officer, according to Rockwall police.

Harold Jones, 49, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer, a first-degree felony, authorities said.

Gunfire reported on Wagonwheel Drive

Police responded to the incident around 9:22 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Wagonwheel Drive in Rockwall.

After firing his handgun at the officer while standing near a parked vehicle, Jones fled into a nearby home that was not his own before surrendering shortly after, police said.

No injuries or property damage

No officers or the suspect were injured. Officers did not return fire. The gunfire did not damage any neighborhood homes, Rockwall police said.

Investigation remains active

Jones was booked into the Rockwall County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.

