Man accused of firing at Rockwall officer after calling 911 about attic intruders, police say

A man who called police claiming two people were in his attic is now being held on a $2.5 million bond after allegedly shouting and firing multiple rounds at a responding officer, according to Rockwall police.

Harold Jones, 49, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer, a first-degree felony, authorities said.

Gunfire reported on Wagonwheel Drive

Police responded to the incident around 9:22 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Wagonwheel Drive in Rockwall.

After firing his handgun at the officer while standing near a parked vehicle, Jones fled into a nearby home that was not his own before surrendering shortly after, police said.

No injuries or property damage

No officers or the suspect were injured. Officers did not return fire. The gunfire did not damage any neighborhood homes, Rockwall police said.

Investigation remains active

Jones was booked into the Rockwall County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.

