Make-A-Wish North Texas helps teen with sickle cell anemia live out cooking dream

A North Texas teenager recently received the cooking class of a lifetime with Janice Provost, the owner, and executive chef Joel Orsini from Parigi in Dallas.

Zinnia Deloach got the class through Make-a-Wish North Texas.

"I was very excited to able to get a cooking class," said Deloach. "And learn a little bit more than what I already know."

The 18-year-old was born with sickle cell anemia, a disease that affects the red blood cells.

"Sometimes it can be very difficult," Deloach explained. "But, sometimes, it can also be very rewarding."

Deloach has been in and out the hospital her entire life.

"I will feel like I have the most energy on earth," she said. "Then, I can wake up the next day and not even be able to walk because I'm in so much pain."

Since she sees culinary school in her future, she's getting a head start now — and both chefs agreed — she's already got skills.

"I really had zero idea of her abilities and what her skill level was," said Provost. "But she's got it."

The two were asked about granting Deloach's wish late last year, and agreed immediately.

"The world always needs a little bit more good in it," said Orsini. "There's nothing like Make-a-Wish to help that happen."