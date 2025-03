North Texas teen cooks up inspiration with the pros with the help of Make-A-Wish 18-year-old, Zinnia Deloach has sickle cell anemia and has been in and out of the hospital her entire life. Thanks to Make-A-Wish North Texas, she fulfilled her wish to take a cooking class in Dallas, creating a salad risotto with the chef's help and highlighting the unpredictable nature of her condition.