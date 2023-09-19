Majority of DFW faces slight risk for severe storms Tuesday night

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – For some in the area, it's been a rainier Tuesday than others.

Along the Red River, some counties have benefited from a weakening complex of storms moving across Oklahoma. While this isn't the round of storms we are alerting for, some gustier winds and small hail will be possible.

We're expecting the strongest storms to move into the area after sunset.

Storms will develop out west along a dryline and move east. As they're moving east they should be weakening, but large hail and damaging winds will be possible.

The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight a lot of our area, including the majority of the metroplex, under a level two "slight" risk.

There could still be a few showers and an isolated storm in the area Wednesday morning, but we're not expecting severe weather at that time.

Into the afternoon, conditions should dry out and temperatures will once again warm into the low and mid-90s (above normal).

