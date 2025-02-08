Multi-vehicle crash on I-30 in Royce City causes traffic delays

ROYCE CITY – A major accident involving three semis and five cars on westbound I-30 at the 78-mile marker just past FM 2642 caused traffic to be detoured Saturday, according to the Royce City Police Department.

Royce City Police Department

Royce City Police Chief Kirk Aldridge said traffic was rerouted at FM 2642, and motorists were warned to expect heavy delays.

Despite the wreckage, no serious injuries were reported.

"One person had minor injuries," Aldridge said.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as they become available.