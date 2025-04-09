Luka Doncic says he's excited to return to Dallas as Mavericks host Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic to return to Dallas as a Laker in highly anticipated matchup for the Mavs

Luka Doncic will make his return to Dallas tonight to take on the Mavericks for the first time, about two months since a shocking trade sent him to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ahead of the matchup against the Mavs, the Lakers were in Oklahoma City on Tuesday facing the Thunder. Doncic was initially listed as questionable but ended up playing and getting ejected in the fourth quarter following his second technical foul.

Tuesday night, when he was asked about his return to the American Airlines Center, Doncic said there will be a lot of emotions for him.

"I don't know what to expect," he said. "I don't know how I will feel."

He said that despite the emotions, he is excited to be back in Dallas and is feeling great going into the game with the Lakers.

"I'm looking forward to being in Dallas and seeing my ex-teammates and the fans," Doncic said.

The shocking trade is arguably still settling in with Mavs fans and Doncic alike. He was asked if being in his former arena would offer closure. His response:

"Honestly, I don't know about closure," Doncic said. "It's obviously still a lot."

For fans who want a chance to see Doncic at the AAC will have to dig deep in the pocketbook – tickets start at $225 for upper-level seats and if you want a more closeup view, you'll have to fork over upwards of $27,000 for courtside.

"It's my new team so obviously we are going to try and win [in Dallas]," Doncic said.