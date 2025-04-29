Luka Doncic could not see himself moving back to Texas, he said in new interview

Luka Doncic's breakup with Texas may very well be permanent.

In an interview with social media personality Caleb Pressley, the former Mavericks superstar answered "no" when Pressley asked "Can you see yourself ever moving back to Texas after basketball? Doesn't have to be Dallas."

"Even Houston?" Pressley followed up.

"No," Doncic replied.

Luka lovers should not give up all hope of a reunion, though. The majority of the nine-minute interview consisted of sarcastic questions touching on subjects like Doncic's homeland of Slovenia and his love for LeBron James.

However, Pressley's question about Doncic returning to Texas appeared to be one of the few sincere exchanges of the video.

The interview was released on YouTube on Sunday, the same day Doncic and his Los Angeles Lakers lost game 4 of their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Trailing 3 games to 1, the Lakers must win game 5 in Los Angeles on Tuesday night to save their season.