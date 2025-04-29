Watch CBS News
Local News

Luka Doncic could not see himself moving back to Texas, he said in new interview

By
Steven Rosenbaum
Digital Producer, CBS Texas
Steven Rosenbaum is a digital producer for CBS Texas. A versatile journalist, Steven writes, edits and produces content for the CBS Texas digital platforms.
Read Full Bio
Steven Rosenbaum

/ CBS Texas

Luka Doncic's breakup with Texas may very well be permanent. 

In an interview with social media personality Caleb Pressley, the former Mavericks superstar answered "no" when Pressley asked "Can you see yourself ever moving back to Texas after basketball? Doesn't have to be Dallas."

"Even Houston?" Pressley followed up.

"No," Doncic replied.

Luka lovers should not give up all hope of a reunion, though. The majority of the nine-minute interview consisted of sarcastic questions touching on subjects like Doncic's homeland of Slovenia and his love for LeBron James. 

However, Pressley's question about Doncic returning to Texas appeared to be one of the few sincere exchanges of the video.

The interview was released on YouTube on Sunday, the same day Doncic and his Los Angeles Lakers lost game 4 of their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Trailing 3 games to 1, the Lakers must win game 5 in Los Angeles on Tuesday night to save their season.

Steven Rosenbaum

Steven Rosenbaum is a digital producer for CBS Texas. A versatile journalist, Steven writes, edits and produces content for the CBS Texas digital platforms.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.