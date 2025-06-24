Shooting on Texas Tech campus leaves 1 person dead, 2 university police officers injured

A person is dead after a shootout with two Texas Tech University police officers early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. in a Texas Tech parking lot located on the north side of Jones AT&T Stadium, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Two university police officers were checking on a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. During the interaction, police said the suspect got out a gun and began firing shots at officers.

The suspect was then shot by officers and died at the scene.

LPD said the police officers were both shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a local hospital.

Texas Tech is about a 310-mile drive west of Fort Worth.