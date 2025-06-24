Watch CBS News
Local News

Shooting on Texas Tech campus leaves 1 person dead, 2 university police officers injured

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Read Full Bio
Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

A person is dead after a shootout with two Texas Tech University police officers early Tuesday morning. 

It happened around 12:45 a.m. in a Texas Tech parking lot located on the north side of Jones AT&T Stadium, according to the Lubbock Police Department. 

Two university police officers were checking on a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. During the interaction, police said the suspect got out a gun and began firing shots at officers.

The suspect was then shot by officers and died at the scene. 

LPD said the police officers were both shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a local hospital.

Texas Tech is about a 310-mile drive west of Fort Worth. 

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.