Lower temperatures this weekend and Beryl is bringing much needed rain

NORTH TEXAS –

Several spots were in the 60s this morning, especially to the west, bringing cooler weather this afternoon. You can expect mostly sunny skies for Saturday, with average highs topping out in the mid-90s for most. Yesterday's front brought lower humidity for today so the heat index will be only a few degrees above the high.

Sunday may feature a heat advisory for parts of North Texas as highs warm back into the upper 90s. A southerly flow increases ahead of Beryl approaching the Texas coast. Humidity will increase on Sunday, so we'll monitor the potential for heat indices above 100°. Then, we start to see rain chances increase between a system coming from Oklahoma on Sunday night and Beryl's impact on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Beryl remains a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph after moving over the Yucatan yesterday and ingesting some drier air. As the system moves northward over the Gulf, Beryl is expected to return to hurricane strength.

The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center is that Beryl's eye is making landfall north of Corpus Christi early Monday afternoon as a Category 1 hurricane. However, it could be more widespread, especially with the amount of coastline to the east of landfall.

At least a few models show the storm track with an eastward shift heading into Sunday. This would give the system more time to rest and strengthen, uninhibited over the warm Gulf waters. First Alert Weather meteorologist Jeff Ray reported on this scenario, noting similarities to Harvey's track in 2017.

An eastward track would also push higher rainfall totals farther east.

While we hate to wait and watch Beryl hit the southern part of our state, here in North Texas, Beryl will bring some beneficial rain and cooler temperatures, with highs in the 80s for a few days.